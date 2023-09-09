No One Will Watch But UConn +3 At Georgia State Is A ‘Lock’

Videos by OutKick

The UConn Huskies (1-0) visits the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) in Week 2 for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Center Parc Stadium. It doesn’t feel right betting UConn for a 2nd straight week but that’s the move.

Circa Sports in Las Vegas opened Georgia State as -7 favorites vs. UConn. The Panthers are currently -3 favorites and the market is hammering the Huskies. So not only am I getting to the number late but I’m backing UConn as a public ‘dog.

UConn Huskies mascot Jonathan the Husky during the game as the NC State Wolfpack at the Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This begs the question: “Is there still value in the Huskies?” Well, they have covered eight of its past 10 games dating back to last season. Plus, UConn is on my good side after winning me money in Week 1 as home ‘dogs at NC State.

Georgia State held off the FCS Rhode Island Rams at home August 31st for a 42-35 win. However, the Panthers failed to cover as -18 favorites and have lost a ton of talent from last year’s team.

Per ESPN college football guru Bill Connelly, Georgia State ranks 132 out of 133 schools in returning production. The Panthers don’t recruit well enough or hit the transfer portal hard enough to replace this loss of production.

But, Connecticut has a ton of returning talent this year. According to college football analyst Phil Steele, the Huskies lead the country in “All-Conference Points”. Steele awards or deducts points for losing or returning All-American and All-Conference players.

UConn coach Jim Mora looks on from the sidelines during the game vs. NC State in East Hartford. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, UConn’s pass-game sucked against NC State but can bounce-back Saturday. Huskies QB Joe Fagnano completed only 14-of-26 passes for 113 yards with a 0/1 TD/INT rate against NC State in Week 1. Rhode Island QB Kasim Hill threw for 408 yards and 4 TDs vs. Georgia State last week.

Finally, I’m buying stock in Connecticut’s football program under 2nd-year head coach Jim Mora. The Huskies were 1-11 in 2021. Mora guided UConn to five more wins last year and its 1st bowl game since 2015.

BET: UConn Huskies +3 (-108) over Georgia State in Week 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook (down to +2)

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.