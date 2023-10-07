No One Expected Diamondbacks To Get So Deep Into The Playoffs And Now A Guns N’ Roses Concert Has To Be Moved

Videos by OutKick

A Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for October 11 at Phoenix’s Chase Field is moving because the Arizona Diamondbacks have an NLDS game to play.

Axl, Slash, and Co. will now play at the nearby Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater.

“Guns N’ Roses send their congratulations to the Arizona Diamondbacks making it to the next round of the MLB playoffs,” the band said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as that game lands on October 11, the Guns N’ Roses’ Chase Field show has been canceled. The band have announced a new show on the same day at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre to try to accommodate as many of their Phoenix fans as possible who are impacted by this cancellation.”

So, everything works out and everyone is happy (probably). However, the Diamondbacks should be offended by this and it should become instant bulletin board material.

The D-Backs made it out of their best-of-3 series with the Milwaukee Brewers this week. Now, they’re slated to take on their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, it’s a bit insulting that GNR was able to schedule a gig at their stadium during the playoffs.

Did No One Think The D-Backs Might Possibly Get Beyond The Wild Card Round?

It’s as if months and months ago, GNR was like, “We want to do a show in October at Chase Field. We’re thinking like October 11.” Then the Chase Field powers that be looked at the calendar, and said, “Hm… second week of October. Well, there shouldn’t be any conflicts that time of year.”

Why not leave the postseason window for the stadium’s primary tenant open — just in case — unless you think there’s no chance in hell that they would need to play a playoff game there?

That’s a real slap in the face for sure. But slaps in the face like that can be harnessed for good. It’s the kind of slap in the face the D-Backs can use to pull off an upset. They haven’t advanced to the NLCS since 2007.

Or not, I don’t know.

The Diamondbacks-Dodgers series gets underway on Saturday night. As for the lads in Guns N’ Roses, they just played the first night of the highly anticipated Power Trip festival in Palm Springs.

The band played a three-hour set but had the unenviable job of following the mighty Iron Maiden. They’re imposisble to follow.

