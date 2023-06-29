No, New York Times — Black And Latino People Are Smart Enough To Compete With Whites And Asians

Videos by OutKick

Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional.

The ruling prohibits the use of race as a factor in college admissions, finding the act a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

There was a time readers would turn to The New York Times for informative coverage of a story of such magnitude. The Times, known as the Paper of Record, used to lead the industry in insightful context and objective analysis.

That time is no more.

Instead, The Times posted the following tweet immediately following the news of the ruling:

“Breaking News: The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at Harvard and UNC. The major ruling curtails race-conscious college admissions in the U.S., all but ensuring that elite institutions become whiter and more Asian and less Black and Latino.”

New York Times Shows Shocking Ignorance

According to the New York Times, black and Latino people are not as smart as white and Asian people.

The headline declares black and Latino students are not capable of matching the intellect of whites and Asians.

The article is as racist as those who asserted black people were not capable of obtaining an ID to vote in the election.

Blacks and latinos are not intellectually inferior. Skin colors and ethnic groups do not determine knowledge and capability.

Black people and Latinos don’t need assistance to compete. Nor should colleges provide them with such based on their skin colors.

The New York Times posted a senseless tweet on Thursday. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As Justice Thoma wrote Thursday, “JUSTICE JACKSON’s race-infused world view falls flat at each step. Individuals are the sum of their unique experiences, challenges, and accomplishments. What matters is not the barriers they face, but how they choose to confront them. And their race is not to blame for everything—good or bad—that happens in their lives. A contrary, myopic world view based on individuals’ skin color to the total exclusion of their personal choices is nothing short of racial determinism.”

We became a more racist nation when rules permitted us to judge subjects by the color of their skin. As did we when terms like “equity” usurped competence.

A country does not undo racial discrimination with counter-discrimination, the ode of affirmative action.