No, Jerry Lee Lewis Isn’t Dead, He’s Alive And In Memphis

Jerry Lee Lewis is a rock ‘n’ roll legend and at the same time one of the most controversial figures in the history of music. However, he is not dead.

The 87-year-old musician nicknamed the Killer was reported to have died Wednesday.

TMZ was one of the first outlets to report that Lewis had died, however within a few hours the original story had been scrubbed from the site and in its place was a retraction.

Hey, that’s why pencils have erasers.

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead … as we previously reported. https://t.co/At3olR460T — TMZ (@TMZ) October 26, 2022

“Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead … as we previously reported,” the retraction begins.

“We’re told the rock ‘n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed,” The site explained. “That turned out not to be the case.”

“TMZ regrets the error.”

Lewis’ Reps Made Sure People Knew He Was Still Alive

The mistake was discovered when Lewis’ rep started telling everyone the musician was alive and in Memphis.

“He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety.

Lewis is responsible for hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On.” His songs went on to become hugely influential on artists that shaped music, including one band that got pretty popular called the Beatles.

Earlier this year, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A picture was posted to his official Instagram account showing Lewis — who had the flu at the time — receiving the honor from actor and musician Kris Kristofferson.

Lewis suffered a stroke in 2019 and hasn’t performed since, but is still very much a part of the entertainment world. According to Variety, director Ethan Coen is currently working on a documentary about him called “Trouble In Mind.”

