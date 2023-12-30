No. 2 Washington Huskies Are Undefeated And Ranked Higher Than 1-Loss Texas, So Why Are They Underdogs Again?

Videos by OutKick

NEW ORLEANS – Maybe, it’s the geography.

The state of Washington is at the farthest northwestern point of the United States, other than Alaska of course. Speaking of Alaska, the Washington Huskies did arrive at the New Orleans Airport on Tuesday on Alaska Airlines.

Distance from the supposed mainstream of college football may be as logical a reason as any as to why oddsmakers keep making No. 2 and 13-0 Washington underdogs – or under-Huskies.

Washington Huskies Keep Winning As Underdogs

Washington brought a 12-0 record into the Pac-12 championship game against 11-1 Oregon in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a Heisman Trophy candidate. And the experts favored the Ducks by 9.5 points. Oh, and Washington had already defeated Oregon, 36-33, on Oct. 14. Washington won again, 34-31. One would think with the game in the gambling mecca of the world, they would have at least been a little closer on the spread.

I mean, do they think Washington is an Iditarod school?

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. holds Pac-12 championship trophy that the Huskies defeated 9.5-point favorite Oregon to win on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. (Photo By Kirby Lee of USA TODAY Sports)

The Huskies carried an 11-0 mark into their game at 8-2 Oregon State on Nov. 18. And for some reason, the oddsmakers favored the Beavers by two. Washington won, 22-20.

Washington is still having a perfect season going into its national semifinal showdown against No. 3 Texas (12-1) on Monday (8:45 p.m., ESPN) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome here.

Texas Longhorns Favored To Beat Washington Huskies

Texas has a loss to No. 12 Oklahoma, which finished 10-3 Thursday with a 38-24 loss to No. 14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. Yet, Texas has been as much as a 4.5-point favorite over Washington. That’s advantage now stands at two points.

What gives?

“I think it’s crazy – just the level of disrespect we get from outside noise,” Washington senior defensive end Bralen Trice said Friday to reporters. “But it does make us play harder.”

Location, location, location?

Husky Players Frustrated With Lack Of Respect

“Yeah, that definitely has a part to do with it,” Trice said when asked about the geography of the Huskies so far up there in Seattle. “I think everybody definitely feels frustrated that we’re underdogs in all these games we go in. But it feels good that our guys aren’t going to have the big heads, and we’ll stay humble.”

The Texas Longhorns (12-1) rode into New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl favored to beat Washington (13-0) in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday night. (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau)

Texas does have an impressive, 34-24 win at Alabama on Sept. 9. The No. 4 Crimson Tide (12-1) plays No. 1 Michigan (13-0) on Monday (5 p.m., ESPN) in the other semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Still, what about a little something for the effort for these dogs?

“I’m just sick and tired of people doubting us bro,” Washington senior left tackle Troy Fautanu said.

Washington Coach Kalen DeBoer Likes Underdog Motivation

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer does not mind the stigma.

“The chip on the shoulder that’s there for our guys when maybe they’re doubted – I don’t mind it one bit,” he said. “It doesn’t affect our confidence.”

Obviously, not.

“We’ve been through too much together,” DeBoer said. “We believe and trust in each other. Having others doubt us doesn’t hurt in what we believe can happen.”

So, if Washington wins Monday, you can bet that the Michigan-Alabama winner will be favored on Jan. 8 in Houston for the national championship game.

“It’s OK,” Washington co-defensive coordinator William Inge said Friday. “Because, as you know, it’s something that we’re used to. And that’s all right.”

The Under-Huskies like it that way.

“It just adds to the fire that burns within,” DeBoer said.