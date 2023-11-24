Nix And Oregon Will Make Light Work Of Beavers

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State vs. Oregon, 8:30 ET

Friday night football isn’t the most common thing for college, but we’ve seen some nice games take place this season. I’ve enjoyed more and more games during the week and we get a few more on the slate as we are getting closer to Bowl Season. Tonight I have a game circled between Oregon State and Oregon as they battle once again.

Oregon State was able to play spoiler last season as they beat the Ducks 38-34 and have to be hoping to recreate that success once again. The Beavers aren’t having a bad season by any means, but I’m sure they’d rather be in a position to match Oregon, a team that comes into this game with a 10-1 record and a little #6 by their name. Last week, in a rainy game against Washington, the Beavers suffered their third loss of the year. No complaints about that loss as they played rather well. They struggled to stop Washington in the first half and gave up all 22 points. In the second half, they held the Huskies talented offense scoreless while posting 10 points of their own. Their quarterback play this season has been very good with DJ Uiagalelei posting almost 2,500 yards this season and 20 touchdowns. However, he did have two interceptions last game and those were big possessions that the Beavers could have capitalized on and potentially won the game if they didn’t happen. It wasn’t just his fault though. Washington was driving and then fumbled the ball. The Beavers ended up fumbling two plays later and that led to an easy Washintgon touchdown. In this game, they can’t afford any turnovers.

CORVALLIS, OR – APRIL 22: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Oregon State Beavers warms up before the Oregon State Spring Football Game at Reser Stadium on April 22, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Oregon can secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game if they win this game. On the season everything has been clicking, especially their quarterback play. Bo Nix, the quarterback, is likely to be a Heisman finalist with his 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes. Oregon State didn’t have to deal with one of Nix’s potential rivals for the trophy last week as much as normal thanks to the rain, but Michael Penix still ended up throwing two touchdowns and running for another. In better weather, I think Nix can expose the Beavers’ defense. Oregon’s only loss this season came at the hands of Penix and the Huskies. It was a close matchup, 36-33 but still a loss. The Ducks defense might be the key to this game as they are the best passing defense in the Pac-12 and should make Uiagalelei struggle this game. I also think they will be more than capable of slowing the running game of Oregon State in this matchup.

There is no question in my mind that Oregon will win the game. Will they win by two or more touchdowns, now you start to question it. They have the better defense, and Bo Nix is playing out of his mind right now. I do think they will cover the spread and will take them on the big number. I also lean toward the under, but won’t risk too much on this game so I’ll take just the -14.

