VIDEO: NIU Basketball Player Makes Layup While Holding Shoe In One Hand

It’s not too often that a college basketball player making a layup makes any sort of highlight reel, but NIU’s Kaleb Thornton managed to make one of the more unique layups you’ll ever see on Tuesday night.

Late in the second half with the game already out of reach for Central Michigan, the senior guard drove into the lane and lost his shoe before falling to the hardwood. Given that he had just one shoe on, he remained well behind the play after CMU hauled in the rebound.

Northern Illinois managed to make a steal just a few seconds later, and with Thornton still underneath the basket, it created a one-of-a-kind two-on-one for the Huskies.

And when we say one-of-a-kind, we mean it.

Thornton was holding his shoe in his right hand standing under the basket, got the pass from his teammate, and managed to make a layup with his left hand.

Did someone for NIU make a lefty layup while having his shoe in his right hand?? pic.twitter.com/7O8d44D7bE — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) January 11, 2023

A quick look at Thornton’s Instagram, and he shoots the ball right-handed. Therefore, this man made an off-hand layup while holding one of his shoes in his dominant hand.

That, my friends, is something you don’t see every day.

NIU went on to win the game 73-54 and Thornton finished the game with 16 points, but no bucket was more impressive than his shoe-in-hand layup late in the second half.

