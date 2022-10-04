Niners’ Deebo Samuel, Mike McGlinchey Humiliate Rams Defense, Throw Shade At Jalen Ramsey

Who’s afraid of the big, bad Rams?

Certainly not Deebo “The Highlight Reel” Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers.

After eviscerating the Rams’ defense with a 57-yard touchdown, right up the middle of the field, and helping the Niners reach seven consecutive regular-season wins against LA, Samuel was feeling good.

It was a sweet win, and a bitter loss for LA. Samuel was glad to bask in it all.

RAMS PLAYERS FIGHT ON THE SIDELINE; KYLE SHANAHAN’S 49ERS CONTINUE TO DOMINATE REGULAR-SEASON RIVALRY

After the game, Samuel shared that he doesn’t even read Rams defenders before ripping off a big play.

“I don’t even look in their eyes anymore,” Samuel said. “I just go out there and line up, and you can just see them like, ‘Oh here comes Deebo.'”

Greg Papa's radio call of the Deebo Samuel touchdown 📻 pic.twitter.com/qVUSVkrX0o — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 4, 2022

Deebo’s comments weren’t the best troll job that the Niners pulled off Monday night.

"One guy is not going to tackle me." – Deebo pic.twitter.com/iVOCQsX7pA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Mike McGlinchey Gets In On The Fun

SF lineman Mike McGlinchey kicked Rams CB Jalen Ramsey while he was down, following Samuel’s incredible 57-yard TD. McGlinchey walked up to Ramsey and pointed at Samuel in the end zone, prompting Ramsey to shove the brolic lineman. (Just a shove, Jalen?)

I think I’m a McGlinchey fan after this…😂👏 pic.twitter.com/dsuzw9jHOy — Mr Tee (@Ty_Yo24) October 4, 2022

#49ers Mike McGlinchey trolls Rams Jalen Ramsey after failing to tackle Deebo Samuel 😂 pic.twitter.com/pNVCDHGqzG — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 4, 2022

Samuel also jumped on Ramsey for the tackle attempt.

“Yeah, I don’t know what he was doing out there,” Samuel said on the postgame podium. “I just went right by him. He was just backpedaling, I was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

SF’s looking like they’ve got the momentum this year in the competitive NFC West.

Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers defeated the Rams, 24-9. The two will meet on Oct. 30 for another primetime matchup.

According to the internet, #49ers Deebo Samuel owns the Rams 💼 pic.twitter.com/G0lTLs7q2R — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 4, 2022