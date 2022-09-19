Niners’ Arik Armstead Accuses Lions Miracle Player Dan Skipper of Using The N-Word

The Detroit Lions were one of the more prominent underdog stories of Week 2 after handily defeating the Washington Commanders, 36-27, on Sunday.

Detroit has scored 71 points through two games, and one piece of the Lions’ success Sunday was Dan Skipper: a journeyman offensive lineman chosen as the “next man up” with guard Jonah Jackson inactive.

One person looking to question the support behind Skipper is San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

Please watch dan skipper on this block. This guy is 6'9 pic.twitter.com/e0xFKegoR2 — David Wheeler (@Dwheelzzz) September 18, 2022

The 49er re-posted the Lions’ viral postgame celebration where they honored Skipper for his stellar debut.

Armstead accused Skipper of having used the N-word with African-American players in the past in the caption of his Instagram Story post.

“So we are cheering for a racist now? Called multiple players the N-word in games. Hard ER,” Armstead commented.

Skipper has been in the NFL for six years and has repeatedly been on the wrong end of roster cuts, but Sunday became his moment to shine.

By game’s end, Skipper became the embodiment of Dan Campbell’s underdog squad in Detroit.

Armstead has long used his platform to speak on social justice and tackle racial issues in the past few years. His accusation was jarring considering how much of a unifying figure Skipper turned into after the Lions’ Week 2 win.

6⃣th year in the @NFL, making his first career start playing position he's never played in the league. @DanSkipper70 answered the challenge. pic.twitter.com/T9RN2lmEXc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 19, 2022

#49ers DE Arik Armstead accuses #Lions OT Dan Skipper of calling players the "N-word" in multiple games and for being a “racist.” pic.twitter.com/Nz3ofpo8ek — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2022

No additional players have spoken out to support Armstead’s claim, as of current reporting. The Lions have also not released a statement on Armstead’s accusation.

Skipper spoke with MLive after the game and shared his long journey toward starting an NFL game.

“Hey man, I mean, it’s my sixth year in the league,” Skipper said. “I’ve never made a team. It’s tough. You go in, and you’re never quite good enough. You’re not quite enough. You show up every day, and you think you’re doing the right things, and just for whatever reason, it just doesn’t quite work out.”

“It’s been such a long road,” he said. “Six teams, and like I said, I’ve been cut all over. Just having my wife and kids here and everything else, it just really comes full circle. It’s hard to explain. I don’t know. It’s kind of the first—it kind of makes everything all worth it. All the chaos and the trials.”

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops