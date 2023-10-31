Nine Governors Send Joint Letter To NCAA To Protect Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

In an attempt to protect safety and fairness in women’s sports, nine Republican governors have penned a joint letter urging the NCAA to revise its policy on transgender student-athletes.

They addressed the letter to the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sport, but it also appeals to their former colleague, Charlie Baker. Prior to becoming NCAA President in March, Baker — a Republican — served eight years as the governor of Massachusetts.

As the policy currently stands, “transgender student-athlete participation for each sport [is] to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport.” This wording is remarkably vague and allows the NCAA to skirt responsibility. Instead, the governors are calling for Baker and his colleagues to explicitly bar males from participating in female sports.

The governors who signed the letter include: Kristi Noem (South Dakota), Greg Abbott (Texas), Sarah Sanders (Arkansas), Tate Reeves, (Mississippi), Mike Parson (Missouri), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Joe Lombardo, (Nevada), Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma) and Mark Gordon (Wyoming).

“The NCAA has the chance to guarantee an environment where female college athletes can thrive without the concern of inequities. We trust that you also want to guarantee just such an environment,” the letter reads.

“As former competitors, you understand the years of blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to succeed at a high level. Competing in sports has so many benefits. We learn grace in victory, poise in defeat, and the importance of teamwork in every aspect of life. For young women, Title IX guaranteed them an equal chance to compete. And if these young women worked hard enough, they could even earn opportunities for collegiate scholarships and other success and recognition.”

OutKick reached out to the NCAA for comment, but we have not received a reply.

Letter Drew Inspiration From Former NCAA Athlete Riley Gaines

The governors cited OutKick’s Riley Gaines — a former All-SEC swimmer at the University of Kentucky. Gaines was one of many female swimmers forced to compete against and share a locker room with biological male, Lia Thomas. When Gaines famously tied with Thomas in the 2022 Championships, NCAA officials took the trophy away from her so the transgender athlete could hold it instead.

“Riley’s lifetime of achievement was ripped away from her by someone who shouldn’t have even been in the race — all for a photo op,” the governors wrote.

The letter also points to a scientific study from the National Institutes for Health, which found there is, on average, a 10% difference between the top performing males and females in athletic competition.

A perfect example of this disparity is Allyson Felix — the most decorated track and field star in American history. She has won 25 Olympic and World Championship medals, including 17 gold medals. Yet hundreds of high school boys have clocked faster 400-meter times than hers, the governors point out.

The Govs Throw The Gauntlet

“The NCAA has the opportunity to guarantee a fair environment for women’s sports. If you take this opportunity, it will expand the possibilities for so many young women for years to come,” the letter reads.

“But if you continue the NCAA’s misguided policies, stories like Riley Gaines’ will only become more common. Policies that allow men and women to compete against one another validate an average male athlete stealing the recognition from a truly remarkable female athlete.”

Without action at the federal level, the governors feel they are the “last line of defense” to protect girls and women in sports.

“As governors of our states, it is our responsibility to care for our constituents, and we are doing all we can to protect the fairness of athletics in our states. Now, it is time for the NCAA to do the same and make the best decision for all of your athletes.”

At a U.S. Senate Committee hearing earlier this month, Charlie Baker suggested he would change the NCAA policy to ensure the “safety and security of all our student-athletes.”

With this letter, the nine governors have challenged him to do exactly that.

