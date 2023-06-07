College Sports Agent Shares Insane Clause In NIL Contract From Unnamed Collective That Sets Frightening Standard

updated

You’ve probably heard by now that Name, Image and Likeness has changed college athletics forever. Nearly two years into its existence, that is not a secret.

Money has always played a role in college sports, especially football, but the NCAA’s decision to allow student-athletes to be compensated while in school has inflated that notion. And the lack of regulation around NIL has created a system that is simply unsustainable.

There are a lot of questions and concerns surrounding the role that money plays in “amateur” athletics. It’s to the point that prominent figureheads are lobbying congress for defined legislation on the matter.

NIL Goes To Washington: Nick Saban, SEC Commish, Collective Groups Head To Capitol Hill To Seek Federal Regulation

Until that day comes, NIL collectives are essentially able to operate without any sort of guidance. They can do whatever they want and no one is going to stop them. For now.

College athletes need help with NIL.

NIL has created a lot of good, but it has also brought about a lot of issues. Florida’s recruitment of Jaden Rashada is the most prominent example.

Billy Napier Sidesteps Jaden Rashada Questions, Touts Florida’s NIL Structure Without Concern About NCAA Investigation

There are NIL collectives that exist who are seeking only what is best for themselves and are looking to take advantage of the athletes. Not all of them, but some of them.

That is why hiring an agent is crucial. The first step for an elite high school athlete, before entering into the recruitment process, should be hiring an agent who can look over contracts and know when something is not right.

It’s hard to know who is telling the truth and who isn’t.

Top College Football Recruits Reveal How To Know Whether Coaches Are Genuine About NIL And Interest Beyond Money

That is where an agent can help.

Otherwise, there is no telling what kind of clauses that a collective might put in front of a recruit.

Jackson Zager is the President and CEO of JTM Sports. One of his clients recently received an agreement that said, in so many words, that the NIL collective with whom he was set to sign could do whatever it wanted without being held liable.

That’s frightening. Elite athletes and their families are entering into uncharted territory and left to fend for themselves. They are being told one thing and signing another.

Hire an agent.

Written by Grayson Weir

Grayson doesn't drink coffee. He wakes up Jacked.

