Nikki Haley Wants To Know Your (Real) Name On Social Media | Tomi Lahren

As if Americans haven’t been censored, spied on and silenced enough, now the unlikely tag team of Governor Kathy Hochul and Wannabe President Nikki Haley have plans to take it up a notch.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

When a Democrat threatens to monitor “hate speech” (AKA speech they personally don’t like) it’s not surprising, it is expected.

The Left’s definition of hate speech, by the way, would include any conversations about COVID that run contrary to the preferred government narrative, and anything said, typed or broadcasted by a conservative- or even worse- a conservative who is also white.

Anti-semitism, fine. Anti-white hate, fine. The vax prevents infection and spread, a lie but also fine.

We know the song and dance, the BS tap dance if you will, that comes out of the Left.

But what about when it comes out of a so-called Republican, a Republican candidate for president of the United States, no less.

If you needed further proof that Nikki Haley is the absolute worst. Well, here you go.

Nikki Haley and Kathy Hochul may, in fact, be the same person. I’m sure they both hide their “ammunition” in their heels, whatever the hell that even means….

But get a load of that, would ya.

Nikki Haley believes that posting anonymously online or under a pseudonym or alias is a “national security threat.”

So she wants to force social media companies to not only show their algorithms, but wants some entity – likely a government one – to verify everyone who uses a social media profile.

Damn, what’s next Nikki, a microchip?

Vivek called her Dick Cheney in heels but that comparison was far too kind. FAR too kind.

And just in case you thought perhaps she misspoke or her intent wasn’t clear, here she is doubling down.

“I want everybody’s name,” says dictator and Miss US Military Industrial Complex Haley.

I’d rather have Jeb Bush than Nikki Haley. There is no region she wouldn’t bomb. There is no special interest she wouldn’t front. There is no American she wouldn’t surveil.

That woman is dangerous and also annoying as hell.

Sure, Democrats are shady, slimy and sneaky but the enemy you know is far better than a snake in grass and Nikki Haley, she’s hissing.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

