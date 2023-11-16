Nikki Haley Wants To Know Your (Real) Name On Social Media | Tomi Lahren

As if Americans haven’t been censored, spied on and silenced enough, now the unlikely tag team of Governor Kathy Hochul and Wannabe President Nikki Haley have plans to take it up a notch. 

It’s time for Final Thoughts. 

When a Democrat threatens to monitor “hate speech” (AKA speech they personally don’t like) it’s not surprising, it is expected. 

The Left’s definition of hate speech, by the way, would include any conversations about COVID that run contrary to the preferred government narrative, and anything said, typed or broadcasted by a conservative- or even worse- a conservative who is also white.

Anti-semitism, fine. Anti-white hate, fine. The vax prevents infection and spread, a lie but also fine. 

We know the song and dance, the BS tap dance if you will, that comes out of the Left. 

But what about when it comes out of a so-called Republican, a Republican candidate for president of the United States, no less. 

If you needed further proof that Nikki Haley is the absolute worst. Well, here you go.

Nikki Haley and Kathy Hochul may, in fact, be the same person. I’m sure they both hide their “ammunition” in their heels, whatever the hell that even means….

But get a load of that, would ya. 

Nikki Haley believes that posting anonymously online or under a pseudonym or alias is a “national security threat.” 

So she wants to force social media companies to not only show their algorithms, but wants some entity – likely a government one – to verify everyone who uses a social media profile. 

Damn, what’s next Nikki, a microchip?

Vivek called her Dick Cheney in heels but that comparison was far too kind. FAR too kind. 

And just in case you thought perhaps she misspoke or her intent wasn’t clear, here she is doubling down. 

“I want everybody’s name,” says dictator and Miss US Military Industrial Complex Haley. 

I’d rather have Jeb Bush than Nikki Haley. There is no region she wouldn’t bomb. There is no special interest she wouldn’t front. There is no American she wouldn’t surveil. 

That woman is dangerous and also annoying as hell.

Sure, Democrats are shady, slimy and sneaky but the enemy you know is far better than a snake in grass and Nikki Haley, she’s hissing. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

From Nashville, God bless and take care. 

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

