Nikki Haley Is Embarrassing Herself Angling For Trump Vice President Position | Tomi Lahren

Nikki Haley is now running to be Trump’s VP and it’s excruciatingly and embarrassingly obvious. 

And I have some Final Thoughts.

Oh Nikki Haley, what can I say about Nikki Haley.

A few things off the top of my head: indulgent, awkward, neocon opportunist with no shot in hell at the presidency or the vice presidency. But damn is she sure trying to make fetch happen. 

Take a listen.

I’m honestly surprised she didn’t offer to move Disney to Ukraine like she wants to do with what’s left of our tax dollars/national dignity.

And Nikki Haley’s voice, her attitude… Well, it’s giving Hillary vibes. 

Oh, and her invoking the “sanctimonious” label for DeSantis in her tweet is so cringeworthy it actually makes me embarrassed for her. 

But one thing is pretty clear to me and anyone with ears and eyeballs, she knows she has no shot in hell at winning the nomination, let alone the presidency. She’s polling at or below Kanye West at this point and it’s not gonna suddenly get better for her. So she is desperately — and I mean desperately — trying to set herself up to be Trump’s VP pick. 

That is also not gonna happen. She’s spent the last 7 years calling him a racist on and off, except when she wanted that ambassador job. This is no different. 

DeSantis hasn’t even announced yet but still, the other Republicans in the race just can’t seem to talk about anything or anyone else.

It’s giving off obsessive vibes and dare I say…yes I will..DeSantis Derangement Syndrome. He’s living rent free in their heads and…he isn’t even a presidential candidate yet. 

I also don’t get the strategy of the other Republicans in the race — including Trump and especially Nikki Haley — dogging on DeSantis for taking on the Leftists in the culture war. 

Since when is that a bad thing and why are REPUBLICANS on the same side of the issues as the DEMOCRATS and Rainbow Wackadoodles.

Also, living in Florida and trying to convince voters Florida is actually horrible doesn’t make a ton of sense. 

Really none of the attacks on DeSantis make sense, strategically.

Unless..his future opponents care more about winning the nomination than they do the actual White House. And BINGO I think I’ve cracked the code. 

I get it, primaries are contentious and they should be but perhaps wait until the man is at least your actual and announced competitor before you relentlessly try to take him down.

It’s not a good look or a smart move. 

But hey, those are just my Final Thoughts.

Written by Tomi Lahren

