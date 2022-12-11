Nikki Bella Teases Potential WWE Return

It’s been nearly a year since WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella last wrestled. But that doesn’t mean the wrestling Diva doesn’t still want to compete inside the squared circle.

Bella, who now hosts “Barmageddon” on the USA Network, recently opened up about her desire to make another return to the ring. And it sounds like she’s down to throwdown, as long as she doesn’t have to commit to suplexing other divas on a full-time basis.

“I’ve always said, I do have one last match in me. I don’t have a bunch,” Bella said via USA Insider. “And I would never go back full-time just because I love being a mom and I love my career. And what I do now gives me the ability to be a full-time, hands-on mom. And that’s very important to me, raising my son because I know you only get one chance to do that. And I don’t ever want to look back and be like, ‘I’m so sad. I miss all those days.'”

Nikki Bella Made Her WWE Debut In 2008

Bella, who often wrestled alongside her twin sister Brie in the WWE, later added that if she returns, she’d like to do so in a way that would help propel her opponent to future success. Being that Nikki often draws plenty of clicks and eyeballs, it’s not unrealistic to think that’s a very real possibility.

“Whenever you wrestle and you see it with Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey and so many others that have come in, the minute you get a taste of it, it never goes away,” said Bella. “You always have that fight in you, and I just always have known that, like, Brie and I have one more run in us.

“We have one more match that we can truly have that torch and just finally give our final bow and be like, ‘All right, we’ve done all that we have now.'”

Nikki Bella (L) often wrestled with her twin sister Brie Bella in the WWE. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage).

Bella Turned 39 Last Month

Nikki’s last in-ring appearance was at January’s Royal Rumble. While participating in the WWE pay-per-view she tossed two wrestlers out of the ring before her sister Brie eliminated her. And though Nikki hasn’t since been in the ring, she is keeping an eye on the WWE’s active Divas.

Bella elaborated to USA Insider: “You feel proud because when you know what you fought for, your blood, sweat, and tears, and when you see the path that you pave, that they just keep paving it and making it even bigger and better, all the pain that you went through, you just realized it was worth it.”

Nikki Bella was part of the WWE’s 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF