Nike Drops Alpha Nick Saban Tribute

Nike paid tribute to former Alabama coach Nick Saban in awesome fashion.

Saban shocked the college football world last week when he hung up his whistle and rode off into the sunset after the greatest college coaching career in the history of the sport.

He retired with seven national titles – six with Alabama – and oversaw the most dominant run in the modern era of college sports.

Saban changed Alabama football forever and the impact he left on the sport won’t ever be forgotten.

Nike honors Nick Saban in great fashion. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nike drops alpha tribute to Nick Saban.

How do you honor such a legend? Well, Nike – the apparel sponsor of Alabama athletics – had a simple idea that cut straight to the point and is absolutely incredible.

The apparel company shared a social post of Saban with the words “The college football world hasn’t slept this well in years” slapped across the top.

“It’s a lot easier to shut your eyes at night when you don’t have to deal with 28 years, 11 SEC Championships, 7 National Championships and 297 wins anymore. Now go enjoy retirement, Coach,” the ad/tribute reads.

Saban is done at Alabama.

I’m not a huge Nike fan given the company’s relationship with China and woke nonsense with Colin Kaepernick. Not a fan at all, but I can admit an alpha promo/tribute when I see one.

Alabama fans feel like they lost a family member with his retirement. That’s not a joke. Below is a real text from the biggest Alabama fan I know.

Seriously, how do you pay tribute to the most successful college football coach to ever live? The program released an awesome video, but Nike took a bit of a different approach.

Short, simple and straight to the point……while pointing out Nick Saban terrorized college football for decades.

Nike’s also not wrong that opponents are sleeping better knowing they’ll never face Saban again. Auburn fans acted like they won a national title simply because a rival coach retired. Lose mentality, folks! Big time loser energy from the Auburn Tigers.

Now, it’s the Kalen DeBoer show in Tuscaloosa as Saban finds ways to enjoy retirement. What a ride for the legendary coach, and godspeed from here. Let me know what you think of the Nike post at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.