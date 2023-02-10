Nightmare Trade Sends John Wall Back To The Rockets After Calling Team ‘Absolute Trash’

Videos by OutKick

Veteran point guard John Wall is stuck in a vicious cycle of landing on NBA teams that don’t want him.

Minutes leading up to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers traded the former No. 1 overall pick to the Houston Rockets.

Wall’s return to Houston comes less than a year since the team bought out his contract. Since then, Wall has openly trashed his time with the Rockets, making Thursday’s trade a nightmare come true.

Just a month ago, appearing on the “Run Your Race” podcast, Wall got candid about his experience with Houston with a blistering review.

JOHN WALL BACK TO THE ROCKETS. AIN’T NO WAY LMAO pic.twitter.com/vZodWDOmM3 — buckets (@buckets) February 9, 2023

“Trash, beyond trash,” Wall told hosts Theo Pinson and A.J. Richardson. “I’m going there thinking James (Harden) going to be there once I got traded, but he already wants out.”

Wall complained about being downgraded to a veteran supervisor for the young players in Houston.

Since he managed to be unproductive with the Clippers, LA dumped him back to Houston as part of a three-team trade, also involving the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Will Wall find redemption in his second trip to Houston? Don’t bet on it. It won’t take long for Houston to wipe their hands clean of Wall.

There are zero expectations that Wall will ever wear the Rockets red, not even for a practice session, as Houston preps to buy out his contract again.

Despite all the bad blood with his former team, Wall is still getting attention from teams. According to BallySports’ Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Wall may have a strong suitor in the Miami Heat once Houston buys out his deal.

Let’s hope John doesn’t hit another Wall in South Beach.

John Wall has interest from Miami Heat assuming he’s bought out from the Houston Rockets sources tell @BallySports.



Heat & Celtics were suitors of Wall before the former All Star ultimately decided to sign with the Clippers last offseason.



Clippers traded Wall today. pic.twitter.com/bPaLspwORc — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) February 9, 2023