Nightmare Fuel: Texas A&M-CC Backdoor Covers Vs. Alabama

I don’t want to be hyperbolic but the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi covering +22.5 or +23.5 (depending on where you bet) in a 96-75 loss to Alabama is the worst beat in college basketball history.

Okay, maybe that’s strong. However, this is gross. These type of bad beats keep me up at night. It gives me flashbacks to the worst sports betting loss in my life: Atlanta Falcons +3 in Super Bowl LI.

The BEAUTIFUL backdoor cover from Texas A&M CC (+23.5) in the final seconds 🙏pic.twitter.com/Zu7yRnXmLP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 16, 2023

But, how Texas A&M-Corpus Christi covered is even more heart-breaking. I mean look at that video above. What you don’t see is the Texas A&M player taunting Alabama -22.5/-23.5 bettors.

Texas A&M-CC’s guard was sizing up the Crimson Tide defender for a good 10 seconds, letting time expire before chucking a meaningless 3-pointer.

Texas A&M-CC’s Trevian Tennyson reacts after being fouled by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 1st round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

If you don’t understand how Alabama backers are feeling right now, I envy you. I wouldn’t wish that kind of beat on my worst enemy.

I’d actually argue Texas A&M-CC’s backdoor cover is worse than Princeton upsetting Arizona later on Thursday. Sure, a ton of brackets got busted, including President Joe Biden’s. But this Texas A&M-CC cover makes my eyes bleed.

