Nicole Hazen, Wife of Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, Passes Away At 45 After Battle With Cancer

Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, died at the age of 45 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. She leaves behind four children — John, Charlie, Teddy and Sam — with her husband.
As relayed by the New York Post, Nicole had been battling glioblastoma since July 2020 — first announced by the GM in 2021.
“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months.
“We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for every one forward, from this day onward.”
Mike Hazen has worked as a GM since 2015, first working with the Boston Red Sox as an executive. He made the move to Arizona in 2016 when the Diamondbacks signed him on as GM.
The Diamondbacks released a statement on Mrs. Hazen’s passing.
“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion. She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness,” the statement read.
“From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months,” the statement added. “We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community.”
Rest in Peace
