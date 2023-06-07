Nicolas Cage’s New Movie Looks Absolutely Bonkers

Videos by OutKick

“Sympathy for the Devil” with Nicolas Cage looks absolutely absurd.

The popular actor is experiencing a major resurgence in his career over the past couple years. After a long streak of financial issues and having to take B-films for paychecks, Cage once again struck gold with several solid films.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like Cage is getting back to his old ways. There’s even whispers of a third “National Treasure” film. If that happens, it would be the clearest sign yet Cage is all the way back.

Nicolas Cage is turning his career around. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Nicolas Cage’s film “Sympathy for the Devil” looks interesting.

However, “Sympathy for the Devil” certainly looks like an interesting career choice at this point in the game. The plot is described as, “Forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where nothing is as it seems.”

Sounds interesting, right? Well, wait until you see the preview. It looks like like someone might have consumed a lot of illegal substances during the writing process.

Seriously, what did we all just watch? This trailer is absolutely nuts. Now, does that mean the movie will be terrible? Of course not. In fact, there are plenty examples of the opposite being true.

We’ve seen studios pump out a fire trailer only for the film to be trash. This trailer isn’t even really bad. It’s just incredibly strange.

What is Cage doing with his accent? What region is his character supposed to be from? He sounds congested more than anything else.

Now, let’s go through the upside to this film. First, everyone loves a fun thriller-mystery. It’s, perhaps, the best genre of entertainment. It definitely looks like Nicolas Cage will throw plenty of curveballs at viewers during “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The cast is also very solid. Cage is joined by Joel Kinnaman, who has a very solid resume. He’s starred in “The Killing,” “For All Mankind” and “House of Cards.” He can be an extremely menacing presence on screen.

Joel Kinnaman stars in “Sympathy for the Devil” with Nicolas Cage. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)

Please don’t interpret this as me slamming “Sympathy for the Devil.” It might be good. It might be trash. It’s too early to tell. All we know for sure is it looks ridiculous. As a Nicolas Cage fan, I hope it’s solid. Fans can find out starting July 28.