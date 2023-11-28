NATIONAL NIGHTMARE: Nicolas Cage Plans On Dialing Back Acting Roles

Videos by OutKick

Ladies and gentlemen, it brings me great pain to report Nicolas Cage might start making fewer movies.

Cage is one of the most famous actors on the planet, and he has some insanely impressive credits on his resume. He’s the man responsible for “The Rock,” two “National Treasure” movies, “Con Air,” “Face/Off,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Windtalkers,” “Lord of War” and other major commercial hits.

However, his career dropped off in a huge way as he battled financial struggles and started doing a lot of B-movies.

After several down years, he returned in a huge way with “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and the critically acclaimed “Pig.”

However, it doesn’t sound like Cage plans on cashing in on his newfound momentum.

Nicolas Cage has made some major films. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Nicolas Cage might take a step back from acting.

Cage turns 60 in January, and the milestone birthday might cause the famous actor to take a step back from the profession that’s made him famous.

“So, 60 is coming up. I’d like to read a book a week. I want to spend more time with my daughter. I’m taking stock of what’s really important. Maybe not make quite as many movies,” Cage told Entertainment Weekly (via Yahoo!).

Say it isn’t so, Nicolas. Say it isn’t so! America can’t lose Nicolas Cage right as he is finally turning the corner and climbing back to the top of the mountain.

Nicolas Cage suggests making fewer films after turning 60. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images)

Cage can’t retire before making a new “National Treasure” movie.

Am I happy about Nicolas Cage possibly making fewer movies? Absolutely not. Not one bit. The man is a national treasure (no pun intended).

That leads me to my point about the “National Treasure” saga with Nicolas Cage. There’s been nonstop chatter and speculation about a third movie for years. It’s nearly the end of 2023, and that still hasn’t happened yet.

Disney did make an absolutely horrific TV series that was so bad that it’s hard to believe it was real, and there’s still whispers and hope a third movie is on the way.

My one request for Nicolas Cage is very simple. Do not take a step back until there’s finally a third “National Treasure” movie. The first film was released in 2004 and the sequel dropped in 2007. We were living in a different world the last time Cage was on screen as Benjamin Gates. George W. Bush was President when those movies were coming out.

Fans have been teased with a new film for more than a decade and a half. If Cage wants to retire, which I do not advise, at least give us one more glorious “National Treasure” ride. Let us nerd out one last time.

Will there ever be a new “National Treasure” movie? (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cage might have a curtain call. We all do eventually, but please, everyone just wants one more “National Treasure” film. Make it happen and then ride off into the sunset!

P.S.: Smash the play button on the greatest quote possibly ever spoken on film.