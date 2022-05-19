Nick Saban Tries To Stop College Coaching World War: ‘I Apologize’

Alabama head coach Nick Saban responded to the fiery backlash that ensued when he spoke on the state of NIL and went after specific programs and coach(es).

As relayed by Cole Cubelic, Saban issued a response on Thursday, walking back some of the feedback directed at Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher.

"I should've never really singled anybody out, that was a mistake & I apologize for it"



Saban said, via SiriusXMCollege, “I should’ve never really singled anybody out, that was a mistake and I apologize for it.”

The Alabama coach was wise to stop an all-out war between SEC coaches, especially in the era of NIL. Saban also nodded at the overnight recruiting success that’s been Jackson State, aided by NFL legend and JSU coach Deion Sanders.

OutKick founder Clay Travis equated Saban’s comments and Jimbo’s presser on Thursday (in response) to a heated boxing rivalry for its viciously pointed critiques.

