Nick Saban Living Like A King In Retirement, Golfs With Famous Rappers: PHOTOS

Nick Saban is living his best life in retirement, and that includes hitting the golf course with some rap stars.

The legendary Alabama football coach retired after winning a total of seven national titles – six with the Crimson Tide – and he now gets to soak up the rest and relaxation that he’s absolutely earned over decades of coaching.

How is Saban dealing with all his newfound free time? He’s hitting the course with Travis Scott and 50 Cent.

Nick Saban goes viral for golfing with Travis Scott and 50 Cent. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Yes, the greatest college football coach in history is carving it up on a golf course with two of the most famous rappers on the planet.

It’s the crossover event we never expected and didn’t know we needed. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dad played golf with @trvisXX and @50cent like it was nbd. Retirement is going TOO well. 😎 pic.twitter.com/HcTZXoJq0X — Kristen Saban Setas (@kristensabanset) January 29, 2024

Nick Saban and 50 Cent in the same picture. Hang it in the louvre https://t.co/uNo61YBl9Y pic.twitter.com/8lcOjiFVrD — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) January 29, 2024

Nick Saban golfs with 50 Cent and Travis Scott.

I certainly hope this is the vibe Saban goes forward with in retirement. This is absolutely awesome. The man was unstoppable on the sidelines, and inspired fear in the college football world.

Opponents wanted no part of Nick Saban during his time in Tuscaloosa. He beat the brakes off just about every team he took the field against while leading the Crimson Tide.

Now, he’s busy smashing golf balls with famous rappers. The man never disappoints, and this is just further proof why fans absolutely love Nick Saban.

I hope we’re in for an absolute content bender now that the former Alabama coach doesn’t have to worry about obliterating opponents. He just wants to smash golf balls, enjoy his boat, kill his time in Florida and live a true retirement life.

Nick Saban seems to be living his best life in retirement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

I guess he’s just like everyone else at that age. Never change, coach. Never change. Let me know your thoughts on Saban killing time in retirement at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.