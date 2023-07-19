Nick Saban Always Wants To Create A Path For Second Chances To Players Who Deserve It, Like Tony Mitchell

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban has taken a lot of flack while at Alabama for the way he goes about disciplining players for mistakes made off the field. Whether you like him or not, Saban always has a plan when it comes to how to manage his roster, which usually consists of guys getting a second chance.

This was the plan for freshman DB Tony Mitchell, who was arrested on marijuana and reckless driving charges this past March. Following his arrest, Nick Saban indefinitely suspended Mitchell for the incident that needed to play out in a court room.

The clear precedent in this situation was Saban deciding to take swift action, while Tony Mitchell was working on a resolution for the charges. Some lamented that Nick Saban should kick him off the team, but this isn’t the Alabama way. If you haven’t learned by now, second chances are going to be given if the circumstance presents itself.

Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during Day 3 of the 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Nick Saban Does His Best To Give Second Chances

Mitchell being suspended also sent fans into a panic, trying to compare the situation with Nate Oats and Brandon Miller to Nick Saban. The fact is, Saban has gotten this far by handling these situations in his own way, not worrying about what the outside narrative tells him to do.

When it comes to working with Tony Mitchell on returning to the team after pleading no contest, Saban was already creating a path for his second chance.

“There’s probably some occasion where most of us in this room, including myself, did something in our life that probably wasn’t a good decision,” Nick Saban noted. “We always want to create a path for players who made a mistake to get a second chance. Hopefully the penalties and the time missed and the education received are all going to be beneficial to the learning experience of this young man so that he has an opportunity to get an education, be a better person that has a better chance to be more successful in life and also contribute to the team.”

Disagree with him, argue about how he manages his team or call him soft, The Godfather of college football doesn’t care how you feel. Standing at the podium for his 16th SEC Media Days, Saban has seen it all and been through just about every scenario imaginable for a head coach.

I’d say the 72-year old head coach has this thing figured out by now.