Nick Saban Retired From Alabama, But He And The Program Are Far From Done… What’s Next For Everyone Involved?

Each day, the OutKick staff gathers for editorial calls where we discuss the ideas and stories that we’re working on, or thinking about working on. It’s an opportunity for everyone to bounce things off of one another. On Thursday, everyone wanted to hear what Trey Wallace had to say about Alabama and Nick Saban.

Several writers and editors bounced questions off of Trey, who has been all over the story from the beginning and is well-connected in the college football world.

Following that, I realized that many of the questions raised are ones that fans are curious about, too. After all, OutKick editors and writers are sports fans just like everyone else.

So, I hit up Trey and asked him some of the questions from our staff call. Enjoy!

Q: Now that Nick Saban has retired, what do you think the next few weeks or months looks like for him personally?

This is a great time for Nick Saban to get out of Tuscaloosa and go enjoy his grandkids. There will be numerous rounds of golf played over the next few months, but he’ll probably struggle to find his life outside of football for a bit.

Former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban hits some balls at the driving range. (Gerry Melendez/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

For somebody that’s been doing this non-stop for over three decades, he can’t just turn off that switch. But, in speaking with folks close to him, this is an opportunity to finally see his family on weekends, or on a random Tuesday afternoon. But, showing up to the facility on Thursday — the day after he retired — shows his dedication to help the program in this transition and I don’t think he would want it any other way.

The school isn’t expecting him to be involved on some weekly, or even monthly basis. But, given how much time he’s put into the athletic department and his ’Nick’s Kids Organization,’ his role at the school will be interesting to see play out.

I could easily see him as an ‘advisor’ to the program, somebody they can call to help navigate certain aspects of the day-to-day operations. Or, he might weigh in on some of the big decisions the school makes. Most people don’t realize how much influence he has on the athletic department as a whole, especially with his expertise on running such a massive operation. This could easily turn into a side gig, where he at least stays involved, but maybe at arm’s length.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs off the field at halftime during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

On the hiring of the new coach, in talking with people, Nick Saban will have some influence because he knows what to expect in the State of Alabama, and what comes with the job. Do I think he’s going to sit in on the interviews? No, but I think athletic director Greg Byrne will look for a his guidance in who he thinks could handle the job and lead it into the new era of college football. Nick Saban won’t have hiring power, but his opinion carries a lot of weight.

Q: Speaking of the coaching search, Greg Byrne says he wants to complete the process in 72 hours. Why do you think Alabama is so comfortable they can conduct an important search and head coaching hire in such a short timeframe?

In talking with people, I believe that Alabama has had a short list for a few years now. The list contains several folks they keep an eye on in the college football world. As one person in the industry told me today, “Coaches have been trying out for the Alabama job over the past few seasons.”

In this aspect, Greg Byrne is a smart man and prepared for the inevitable ending. The short time frame shows his confidence in being able to attract a talented coach, and quickly.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne talks with people before a college football game. (Photo by Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You have to remember, this is a very tense time in college football, as Alabama players now have 30 days to decide if they want to transfer. Also, we can’t forget about the February signing period for high school recruits, which is still a big deal, even with the December period. Alabama has done its homework on the industry, but they still have to sign the right guy who can lead them for the next 10-20 years, they hope.

Jimmy Sexton is the czar of college football coaching cycles. If there is a job opening in this sport, Sexton will have a hand in it. Back when Dan Mullen was hired at Florida, Sexton represented Jim McElwain (the incumbent coach). Thus, Sexton was negotiating a buyout with Jim, while simultaneously helping Florida hire a new head coach — his client Dan Mullen. It’s funny how those things work out, right?

Simply put, Sexton has some of the top names in college football on his roster, and his relationships with these schools has gone a long way for him over the last 25 years. How did Jimbo Fisher get all of that money from Texas A&M? Jimmy Sexton negotiated one helluva contract extension.

It’s not uncommon that Sexton is negotiating a buyout, while at the same time on the phone with a potential candidate to take over the job that just opened. That’s why when people think of coaching searches, Jimmy Sexton’s name is the first to come to mind. Deservedly so.

Q: For Saban, do you envision him in a broadcasting role this season or in the future?

Nick Saban has done a great job with putting another side of himself out there for the public. Around his friends, this is the Nick Saban they’ve seen for decades, but the public truly only got to see this side of him for one season, which sorta stinks.

In terms of the future, I think it’s in television with ESPN. The two sides already have such a great relationship — just look at who broke the story of his retirement. Now, this could be the perfect opportunity to be a media pundit that gives his opinion a few times a week from his massive house in Florida, while at the same time potentially getting involved with College Gameday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during a press conference. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s an easy flight from the private runway strip outside his backyard to wherever that crew might be for the day. Then, he’s back home for the night. But, I don’t think it happens immediately, as he has said that he hasn’t had a weekend off since he became a head coach, besides some down time in February or July.

This is not the last we’ve seen of Nick Saban, as I don’t think he’s ready to fully walk away from the sport he loves. If television is that avenue, then he’ll do it. But, it could also be time for the grandfather to actually enjoy a stress-free life with Miss Terry and his kids. I say that, but we all know Saban loves the game too much to just turn it off. It will be fun to see what’s next for the legend.