Nick Saban’s Phone Number Leaks, Angry Fans Blow It Up With Vulgar Messages

Nick Saban’s phone number is floating around, and it’s causing a bit of a headache.

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck into the College Football Playoff after beating Georgia in the SEC title game. The decision to put in Saban’s squad has led to massive backlash within the college football world.

Alabama’s bid resulted in 13-0 Florida State being left out, despite being an undefeated P5 champion. That’s led to people somehow getting Saban’s number and giving him a piece of their mind.

“I’ve had probably over 250 anonymous callers today, calling me every name in the book, talking about how we shouldn’t be in the playoff. So we still have naysayers out there. We still have players who don’t believe in us,” Saban said during the team’s Sunday banquet, according to TideIllustrated.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says his phone number has leaked and angry fans are calling. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban says number leaked.

It’s probably safe to assume Saban’s number has been changed as of publication. If not, he needs to learn some better precautions.

How is it possible Saban’s number leaks in the first place? It’s definitely not on any public white listed sites, and I know that because I just checked.

That means it likely came from someone he has crossed paths with who decided to dish it out. That’s not great, folks. Not great at all.

Nick Saban says his phone number has leaked, and people are calling him to complain. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Imagine winning the SEC title, punching a ticket to the playoff and then having to deal with hundreds of angry phone calls. Hit that do not disturb button, Saban. It works wonders.

Having said that, you’re a clown of a fan if you call a head coach to complain about something he has no power over. Lots of people are justifiably upset Alabama got in over Florida State, but that’s not Nick Saban’s fault. He doesn’t pick the field. Don’t blame him. Blame the committee.

Tweeting at recruits is cringe and dumb. Calling a coach is significantly dumber. Don’t ever be that kind of guy.

Alabama plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Also, we all know Nick Saban is just using this for motivation. Do fans really want to upset the most dangerous coach in college football? Those of us with functioning brains now you never mess around with a grizzly bear. Let me know your thoughts on this situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.