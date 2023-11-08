Nick Saban Part Of $700 Million Car Dealership Deal

Videos by OutKick

As if Nick Saban needed more good news, he and his business partners are about to get even richer.

Dream Motor Group, owned in part by Saban, former Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon and Joe Agresti, have reportedly agreed to purchase two massive Mercedes dealerships in Florida for a whopping $700 million.

Dream agreed to purchase Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, as well as a collision center from Bill Ussery Motors. The purchase marks the group’s first dealerships in Florida, which allows them to take over properties with about 8,000 combined car sales per year.

According to Automotive News and industry insider Alan Haig, the dealerships are highly profitable and sit on extremely valuable real estate. The purchase will also bump up Dream Motor Group’s yearly sales figures to around 22,000 cars.

2023 just keeps getting better for Nick Saban, doesn’t it?

READ: PEOPLE REALLY THOUGHT NICK SABAN, ALABAMA WERE DONE AFTER TEXAS, BUT THE JOKE’S ON THEM

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 19: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during Day 3 of the 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Saban Engineers Major Turnaround On The Field, Makes Huge Investment Off It

This season may be one of Saban’s most impressive coaching feats, in a career filled with them.

After Alabama’s loss to Texas, many assumed the Crimson Tide were heading for a disappointing, multiple loss season. Yet after impressive wins over Tennessee and rival LSU, Saban once again has his team undefeated in the SEC and in prime position for a playoff push.

With Kentucky, Chattanooga, and a 5-4 Auburn team remaining on the schedule, the Crimson Tide are overwhelming favorites to head to Atlanta at 11-1 yet again. This in a year where the offense has struggled and there’s been a revolving door at the quarterback position.

There’s been speculation that Saban could be ready for retirement, and with the expansion of his car dealership empire, that might be even more likely, with his off-field income set to increase substantially.

But this season proves that no matter when the time comes, he’s still at the top of his game on-field as well.