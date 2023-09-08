Nick Saban’s Mom Interrupted Practice To Talk Golf, Should Have Had Her Number Blocked

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban might actually be a teddy bear when it comes to dealing with his mother Mary, and one story proves it.

The Alabama coach is notoriously tough on his players, and he’s the kind of guy who simply doesn’t tolerate nonsense. When it’s time to focus on football, it’s time to only focus on football……unless you’re Mary Saban.

Brett McMurphy recently shared an incredible story about how Mary called her son in the middle of practice in 2013 to brag about how she’d successfully hit a hole-in-one.

Nick Saban’s mom once called during practice to tease him about golf. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban’s mom called during practice because of a hole-in-one.

The staffer asked his mom, “Can I just have Coach Saban call you back?” She responded with, “Absolutely not. Put my son on the phone — now!”

Out of fear there might be a health issue, Saban took the call right on the field. Fortunately, Mary Saban, who was 81 at the time of this incident, was perfectly happy and just filled with joy at her hole in one.

“She says ‘brother’ — everyone from West Virginia calls each other ‘brother’ — ‘Brother, I just wanted to let you know I just made a hole-in-one and you’ve never made one.’ Yes, she really called me during practice to tell me she made a hole-in-one,” Saban explained to McMurphy.

Saban should have blocked his mom’s number after this.

You know what Alabama didn’t do in 2013? Win the national title. The team lost to Auburn and Oklahoma in its final two games of the season.

Would the results have been different if the seven-time national champion had spent an extra 10 minutes focused on practice instead of a hole-in-one? It’s a question that must be asked.

Seasons are determined by the narrowest of margins. There can’t be any distractions. None, and before you all jump down my throat, I’m aware that talking to your parents is a good thing.

I talk to my dad almost every single day of the week, but you know what he doesn’t do? He doesn’t call me when he knows I’m pumping out content. He #RespectsTheGrind. Now, my dad used to text me all the time in college with variations of “CALL IMMEDIATELY!” and then I’d find out he misplaced a rifle magazine or something. He stopped doing it after I told him to not do that unless someone was dead.

Same logic applies here, and Saban admits he only took the call out of fear for her health. Instead, she wanted to talk golf. Smash the block button. Hammer that thing. He can have the number unblocked on off days and when the season is over.

It’s a tough call nobody is happy about, but it has to be done. It just has to be done. I would break up with my girlfriend in a heartbeat if she distracted me during a Wisconsin game to talk about something as unimportant as her golf score, and I’m only watching – not playing.

Saban might be tough, but apparently there’s one line he won’t cross. I’m sure Mary Saban is a wonderful person, but hard pass on ever pulling a stunt like this during practice.