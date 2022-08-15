Nick Saban Jokingly Takes Shot At Stephen A. Smith Over Extended Vacation

Following a month long absence from his show, First Take, Stephen A. Smith returned to work on Monday.

The ESPN host previously put out a tweet on July 14th stating that he was recovering from surgery on his shoulder.

“Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake. I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month.#AllLove,” wrote Smith.

Once seated in his familiar cohosting chair, plenty of special guests welcomed Smith back to the studio, including Alabama coach Nick Saban. Bama’s head honcho used his welcome back message as an opportunity to take a shot at Smith for taking such a long time off to recover from surgery.

When Nick Saban presented a special video message to the host, he didn’t hold back when discussing his own recovery from hip-replacement surgery in 2019, where he returned to the office just two days later.

“Stephen A. we’re all happy to have you back on First Take after your surgery and we’re pleased you’re doing well. But there is some question about how much time do you need off,” said Saban. “You know I had my hip replaced and I was back to work the next day, and I realize they don’t make them like they used to and some people just do anything to get a day off. But good luck and god bless, my friend.”

"I had my hip replaced and I was back to work the next day." Nick Saban had a special message for @stephenasmith 😂 (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/AndI4DMSVq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 15, 2022

The Alabama head coach and ESPN host have a long-standing relationship. Stephen A. Smith even spoke to the Crimson Tide football team in 2019, as part of Saban’s routine to bring in different motivational speakers to speak with the team during fall camp.

Another day passes and we see the lighter side of Nick Saban, though I imagine he was slightly agitated he had to take a few minutes away from his preparation for the upcoming season.