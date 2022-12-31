Nick Saban Looks THRILLED To Win Sugar Bowl, Takes (Not So) Subtle Shot At Opt-Outs

Alabama and Nick Saban didn’t care about the Sugar Bowl for the first 15 minutes, woke up in the second quarter and proceeded to stuff Kansas State into a locker for the final 45 minutes en route to a 45-20 drubbing.
And Saban, weeks removed from his hilarious plea to the CFB playoff committee to make Alabama a playoff team, looked THRILLED during the postgame celebration.
Hilarious. I LOVE petty, disinterested Nick Saban more than anyone in college football. Alabama is such a damn machine that Saban just doesn’t have time for anything less than a playoff game at the end of the season.
There is absolutely nothing better than watching Saban on stage after being forced to win a regular bowl game and have to act excited about it. It doesn’t happen often, so it’s truly a sight to behold when it does.
Fans on Twitter, of course, were QUICK on the trigger when the ESPN cameras panned to Saban during the intro.
Nick Saban takes shot at opt-outs, Bryce Young plays and shines
Saban did speak for about a minute after the win, and, of course, Twitter also took a DEEP DIVE into his postgame comments.
This sentence, specifically, got the Keyboard Warriors riled up!
“I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here today, is a great representative of the University of Alabama,” he said.
Shockingly, Saban is NOT a fan of bowl game opt-outs. Bryce Young, who decided to play and shredded Kansas State for five touchdowns, said after the game the decision was pretty easy.
Perhaps making plays like this and solidifying your standing as the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick made him feel a lot better about it.
Insane throw, insane player.
Anyway, back to Saban (allegedly) taking shots at those who decided NOT to play. Let’s head to the reactions!
One CommentLeave a Reply
Saban makes it so easy to dislike everything about him. I wonder if the decision to go to a 12 team playoff (which I do like), has more to do about making sure Alabama will always be involved during Saban’s tenure, than it really does to get more teams getting an opportunity