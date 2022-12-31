Nick Saban Looks THRILLED To Win Sugar Bowl, Takes (Not So) Subtle Shot At Opt-Outs

Alabama and Nick Saban didn’t care about the Sugar Bowl for the first 15 minutes, woke up in the second quarter and proceeded to stuff Kansas State into a locker for the final 45 minutes en route to a 45-20 drubbing.

And Saban, weeks removed from his hilarious plea to the CFB playoff committee to make Alabama a playoff team, looked THRILLED during the postgame celebration.

Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn’t care about your stupid Sugar Bowl.

Hilarious. I LOVE petty, disinterested Nick Saban more than anyone in college football. Alabama is such a damn machine that Saban just doesn’t have time for anything less than a playoff game at the end of the season.

There is absolutely nothing better than watching Saban on stage after being forced to win a regular bowl game and have to act excited about it. It doesn’t happen often, so it’s truly a sight to behold when it does.

Fans on Twitter, of course, were QUICK on the trigger when the ESPN cameras panned to Saban during the intro.

Highlight honorable mention: Nick Saban glowering sliently on the stage the entire time (even before the audible typos) like he ordered a rare steak that came out well done. — Santa Was A Big Lie Before It Was Cool (@slysmall) December 31, 2022

I've never seen someone more unhappy while standing under confetti than Nick Saban 😂 — Melloween 🎃 (@melhaddonfield) December 31, 2022

Nick Saban looks like he doesn't want to be there, imagine that. You know it's a shame when the NCAA along with ESPN shows trophy presentations of some bowls and the other ones you have to pay on ESPN+ to watch it. Do better, @NCAA @espn — Sly👆🌵 (@FSlycanyon) December 31, 2022

LOL – Nick Saban looks like he’d rather be chewing a piece of rebar than accepting a #SugarBowl trophy. 🤣 — Mizzou Patriot (@Mizzou_Patriot) December 31, 2022

The last place Nick Saban wants to be right now is on that stage lol. He always looks absolutely miserable. — Stoop Bayless (@TheDocSmith) December 31, 2022

Only Nick Saban can win a bowl game and look pissed — Shelby (@ShelbyStringer3) December 31, 2022

Nick Saban doesn’t seem too enthused about this Sugar Bowl win 🤣 — Hunter Mullins (@HunterEMullins) December 31, 2022

Nick Saban takes shot at opt-outs, Bryce Young plays and shines

Saban did speak for about a minute after the win, and, of course, Twitter also took a DEEP DIVE into his postgame comments.

This sentence, specifically, got the Keyboard Warriors riled up!

“I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here today, is a great representative of the University of Alabama,” he said.

Shockingly, Saban is NOT a fan of bowl game opt-outs. Bryce Young, who decided to play and shredded Kansas State for five touchdowns, said after the game the decision was pretty easy.

Perhaps making plays like this and solidifying your standing as the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick made him feel a lot better about it.

Insane throw, insane player.

Anyway, back to Saban (allegedly) taking shots at those who decided NOT to play. Let’s head to the reactions!

Nick Saban after the Sugar Bowl: “I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here today, is a great representative of the University of Alabama.”



People will read between the lines. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 31, 2022

Nick Saban throwing subtle shots at the players who skipped the bowl game? — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 31, 2022

Nick Saban not-so-subtilely shitting on his players that opted out in his victory speech. #SugarBowl — Greg (@G_E_Z_) December 31, 2022