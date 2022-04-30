Nick Saban Involved In Minor Car Accident Near Birmingham

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was reportedly involved in a minor car accident Friday afternoon near Birmingham, Alabama.

An Alabama spokesperson told AL.com that there were no injuries sustained in the wreck. AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has no record of the accident, meaning neither Saban nor the other driver filed a report.

Saban, 70, was said to be in the Birmingham area for his son Nicholas’ wedding this weekend.

The accident occurred the same day as Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, where several former Crimson Tide players were expected to come off the board. Thursday’s Round 1 saw offensive tackle Evan Neal head to the Giants at No. 7 and receiver Jameson Williams make his way to the Lions at No. 12.

Friday’s Rounds 2 and 3 has thus far seen receiver John Metchie III selected by the Texans at No. 44 and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis taken by the Commanders at No. 47.

