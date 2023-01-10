Nick Saban Explains Why He Actually Hates Watching Football Games

Nick Saban may be the greatest college football coach to ever live, but that doesn’t mean he has to love watching football.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach recently explained why he doesn’t enjoy watching football, and his reasoning makes all the sense in the world.

Saban has been coaching football since 1973, and since being involved with the game for 50 years now he can’t turn off his coach’s brain when watching other games.

“I don’t even like to watch games, to be honest with you, because it just feels like work,” Saban told Marty and McGee ahead of the National Championship game on the SEC Network.

“I see a team run a formation and a play and I think ‘How do we adjust to that? What would we do? How would we block that stunt when they do a certain blitz on defense.’ This is no enjoyment to me. I might as well be at the office getting ready to play the game.”

It would be difficult to flip the switch off of watching a football game for enjoyment and not as a coach if you were Saban.

It’s safe to say that Saban didn’t enjoy seeing his SEC counterpart in Georgia eviscerate TCU in the national title game on Monday night.

During halftime of the game, David Pollack praised Georgia’s effort and Saban looked like he wanted to be anywhere but SoFi Stadium during the segment.

Georgia may have officially entered dynasty mode with its win over TCU, but Nick Saban and Alabama are still the dynasty of college football.