Nick Saban Goes Hog Wild As Alabama Lets Arkansas Back In Game Before Winning 24-21

After a harrowing, early Halloween scare, No. 11 Alabama sealed a 24-21 win over Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

But Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban did not like two late penalties that made for a sloppy ending. And he lost it on the sideline, even though the game was well in hand. And it’s not the first time that has happened by any means.

“We have to learn how to play for sixty minutes and finish the game,” Saban said on ESPN after calming down. “We played pretty good until we got up 24-6 in the third quarter.”

Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton catches pass over Arkansas’ Lorando Johnson in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Saturday. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Alabama cut down significantly on its season-long penalty problem with just five for 45 yards. But on its final drive to finish the game, the Tide drew two false starts. And that is the penalty that particularly aggravates Saban. The last one came with 1:07 left when Alabama was kneeling the game away, and Saban just lost it.

“We played pretty well in the game up until halfway in the third quarter,” Saban said. “And then we didn’t finish. We got penalties.”

A facemask penalty in the third quarter against Alabama after the Tide had stopped a 3rd-and-8 rush gave Arkansas a first down near midfield. That penalty also aged Saban past his 71 years – 72 on Halloween. That penalty led to a Hogs’ touchdown that cut Alabama’s lead to 24-13. The Tide had led 21-6 at the half.

Alabama Mistakes Let Arkansas Back Into Game

“The whole momentum of the game changed with grabbing the facemask after the play,” Saban said. “Which to me is bad. You can say what you want, but a guy does that and he’s putting himself and what’s best for the team in a harm’s way of having a chance to win.”

Arkansas cut it to 24-21 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson to Rashad Dubinion with 10:59 to play. Alabama then ran three plays and punted, but the Tide defense forced a punt from Arkansas. The Tide finished the game by holding the ball for the last 5:19.

“Hopefully, we can learn to win the game – not just beat the other team, which means you’ve got to play for sixty minutes,” Saban said. “If we didn’t have the intensity we needed in the second half, that’s on me.”

Then Saban reversed the old gnat and horse’s ass saying when describing Jefferson (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) tossing Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (6-0, 196) aside like he was nothing and in spectacular fashion.

“When a quarterback can take a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a fly’s ass,” Saban said, then corrected himself. “I mean, a gnat on a cow’s ass. That was one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen a player make. You’ve got to hold on to him, and you’ve got to hang on.”

So, Saban as well as his team will obviously have to clean up a few things if they are going to beat No. 19 Tennessee next Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS). The Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) were hosting Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on CBS Saturday.