Deion Sanders Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Nick Saban Retired

Deion Sanders thinks Nick Saban stepped away from football because he was tired of dealing with people surrounding the players.

The former Alabama coach recently shocked the college football world when he stepped away from the game that made him famous. He rode off into the sunset after winning seven national titles total and six with the Crimson Tide.

There’s been plenty of speculation about why Nick Saban decided it was time to retire. One of the big reasons is perhaps he doesn’t want to deal with changes like NIL and the transfer portal.

Deion Sanders offers theory on Nick Saban retirement.

That’s not exactly what Deion Sanders thinks, but it’s in the same sphere. The Colorado coach thinks Saban grew tired of dealing with parents, agents and the “bagman” in the NIL era. Everyone wants a cut, and Deion thinks it was just a bridge too far.

Sanders said the following on “RGIII and The Ones” when discussing why he thinks Saban stepped away, according to On3.com:

Mainly because I know him and I know his art and I know he loves this game. But when you’re sitting there watching how this thing plays out and you’re watching the obstacles you gotta go through and you’re seeing — you’re dealing with parents that are parents-slash-agents, homie-slash-the bagman. You’re dealing with so much craziness. And I get it, so I know he’s getting it at a whole ‘nother level, because I get it when I’m meeting with parents and these young men. Old school guys that were built and built their lives on hard work, dedication and trying to treat people right, they don’t see that formula work anymore. But it still does, but they don’t have the time. Coach has done some tremendous things in our game. Coach is financially secure, times 20. It’s like, ‘Man, I don’t need this. I don’t need this.’

Did dealing with non-players drive Saban to retire?

This is certainly a much more nuanced NIL take than what Reggie Bush offered. Below are Alabama’s recruiting rankings going back to 2021:

2021: Class ranked number one in America. Seven five star players.

2022: Class ranked number two in America. Three five star players.

2023: Class ranked number one in America. Nine five star players.

2024 (ongoing): Class ranked number two in America. Two five star players.

Signing top players was clearly not the issue, but that’s not what Sanders thinks is the issue. The Colorado coach seems to think it was all the people who started hanging around with NIL that drove Saban to retire.

That could easily have some truth to it. After all, Nick Saban spent decades doing things a certain way, and had unbelievable success doing it. The man has seven rings, and is the greatest coach ever.

Now, with NIL being the norm, everyone needs their palm greased in order to sign a top player. It’s not that Alabama can’t do it (see the rankings above), but does Nick Saban really want to deal with the “bagman” and everyone else looking to get paid? Probably not, and he’s in his 70s. Might as well step away while you’re in solid health amid changes to the game.

Why did Nick Saban retire? Deion Sanders offers NIL theory. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Why do you think Nick Saban retired? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. On its surface, Deion Sanders might have a point.