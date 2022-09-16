Nick Saban Low-Key Calls This Alabama Team Soft While Discussing Playing On The Road

Texas had Alabama on the ropes this past weekend in Austin and Nick Saban isn’t exactly happy about it. The Crimson Tide head coach now appears to be utilizing the tactic of calling out his team through the media in an attempt to motivate his players.

While a win is a win, Alabama’s 20-19 victory over the Longhorns was too close for comfort in the eyes of Saban. He knows his team has to play better in all facets, especially on the road.

After taking a few days to reflect on the team’s performance in Austin, Saban took a moment with the media to explain why he thinks his recent teams have struggled on the road compared to teams of the past.

Saban called his team soft without actually calling his team soft.

“We used to play better on the road around here than what we played at home because we had some hateful competitors on our team and when they played on the road. They were mad at 100,000 people, not just the 11 they were playing against,” Saban told reporter Charlie Potter.

If that’s not sending a message to your team through the media, I don’t know what is. Saban has taken this motivational route in the past and it usually spells trouble for the Tide’s upcoming opponents.

While Alabama has a lull in the schedule with Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt coming to town the next two weekends, the Tide’s schedule gets real after that.

Alabama’s four remaining road games this season include trips to Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss. LSU is the lone team in that bunch not currently ranked, but Tiger Stadium will certainly be rocking for that matchup in early November.