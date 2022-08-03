Nick Saban Called The 2021 Season A ‘Rebuilding Year’ For Alabama

When it comes to college football, most take Nick Saban at his word when it comes to his team and the landscape of the sport. But on Wednesday morning, Saban said something that even Alabama fans might have to give a second thought.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, the Alabama coach brought up the 2021 season and how — in his mind — it would be classified as a “rebuilding year.” This is the same team that only lost one regular season game, defeated Georgia for the SEC Championship, while being led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young.

Yes, they did lose to Georgia in the National Championship, but that’s college football and the Bulldogs were a fantastic team.

So, when one of the greatest coaches, at one of the premier schools in college football, calls this past season a rebuild, you have to get the full quote to process it.

“Last year, we had kind of a rebuilding year,” Saban said. “We should have nine starters back on offense, nine on defense but six guys go out early for the draft and now we have five back on offense and seven back on defense, that, in and of itself creates a few more question marks but it also creates opportunity for other players to be able to shine in the program and be able to contribute in a positive way.

Nick Saban looks on during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“So nobody knows for sure how this stuff is going to come to fruition but that’s part of the excitement and challenge we have to be able to develop a team,” he continued.

For Alabama standards, he might not be wrong. It’s national championship or bust in Tuscaloosa, so having to replace some key players in 2021 was a factor. Most college football teams around the country would love to have a ‘rebuilding year’ like that. But, there are only a certain amount of teams in the country that have the type of depth that Alabama has on a yearly basis.

Based on the additions from the transfer portal and having Bryce Young back on offense and Will Anderson Jr. leading the defense, I don’t think Nick Saban could get by with this terminology again.

Expect the Tide’ to be ranked at the top when the polls start coming out over the next few weeks.