Nick Saban Called Out Texas A&M Over NIL & Dan Dakich Loves It

Nick Saban made waves last night after openly calling out Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, and claiming that they paid for their entire team.

Dan Dakich explained why he loves Saban’s tactics here, and why it may be good for the sport.

Written by Dillon Taylor

