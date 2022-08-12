Nick Saban Brings In The Band To Make Sure His Players Know The Alabama Fight Song

Nick Saban checks all the boxes when preparing for the season. This includes the fight song, which Saban this week made sure his players were learning.

The Alabama head coach loudly proclaimed ‘The band is here’ inside the indoor practice facility, before giving each player a sheet with the lyrics to the fight song, played by the ‘Million Dollar Band’.

Nick Saban teaching the Bama fight song is the video we didn't know we needed 😂🐘 (🎥 @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/MZobFqfm7V — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 11, 2022

Whether it be the traditional lake outing for the freshmen players or making sure each person in the building knows the words to the fight song, Nick Saban is all about taking care of every member of the Alabama program, including the marching band.

We will see how many times the players get to enjoy the fight song after a win this season, but hopefully they should have the lyrics down.