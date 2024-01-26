Nick Saban Boogie Boarding Is Internet Gold

Videos by OutKick

Who knew Nick Saban was a big boogie-boarding guy?

It turns out the ball coach who has a place in Jupiter, Florida — In August, Saban paid $17.5 million for a mansion that has 150 feet of oceanfront — is more than just a sit-by-the-pool and bitch about current events guy. The now-retired Alabama football coach is more about being active and by active, we’re talking taking a boogie board out into the Atlantic Ocean and battling the waves, according to his daughter Kristen Saban-Setas.

“All I need is a good buzz and some tasty waves,” Nick Saban said when OutKick reached out for a comment about his boogie-boarding career.

In a Thursday night Twitter exchange, it was revealed by Saban-Setas that Nick and Miss Terry Saban were “Frolicking on the beach and playing golf.”

One thing led to another and Kristen revealed that her national-championship father lives the boogie-boarding lifestyle.

Frolicking on the beach and playing golf I heard — Kristen Saban Setas (@kristensabanset) January 26, 2024

“Wait I actually have him on a boogie board video a couple years ago somewhere in my phone PLEASE HOLD,” Kristen told Bama fans who were frothing over possible home videos of Nick battling breakers.

The reviews are in: Internet gold.

You be the judge.

“This genuinely put a smile on my face, time to enjoy life. Gave us sooooo many great football games, an players and coaches, greatest to ever do it,” one Twitter user wrote.

You’re damn right it should put a smile on your face. How often do we see common life moments out of these multi-millionaire college coaches where they’re just living life not being robots going from one recruiting home visit to another?

I don’t have to tell you guys how rare this is.

Remember: This content is from a couple of years ago. We don’t need you maniacs going to Jupiter to see if Nick is out there boogie-boarding this afternoon. Relax. If you happen to be in the area, be on alert that he might be out there or shooting a 68 with Miss Terry.