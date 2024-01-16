Former Alabama RB Shares Insane Nick Saban/Police Evasion Story, But Is It True?

Videos by OutKick

Did former Alabama football coach Nick Saban refuse to comply with police during a high speed chase?

That’s the story former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough recently shared, and we have A LOT of questions about this alleged event involving the seven-time national champion.

A lot of stories have come out about Saban since he announced his retirement after a legendary run, and most of them are pretty touching.

However, this one from Scarbrough sounds like complete fiction. The former Alabama star RB claims Saban ordered someone in a car with him to not pull over coming back from a golf tournament.

Scarbrough explained the following on the The Bama Standard Network (via On3):

We had hit about 50 speed limit, so we hit it. You know me, I’m from the hood. So we speed and I like that type of stuff. So Jeff’s [Allen] like, ‘Ced [Burns], slow down.’ Coach Saban’s on the phone at the time and Ced didn’t say nothing. So I look at Jeff and Jeff looks at me and he said, ‘Ced, slown down.’ Next thing you know, we zoomed past the police. I’m talking about like we’re going 90. (Burns) calls somebody and then hung up the phone and they still was behind us. Jeff was like, ‘Ced, you ain’t gonna stop?’ Coach Saban turned around and said, ‘Jeff, we’re not stopping.’ We just kept going. Police just backed up off us and just said, ‘stop driving reckless.’

Watch his full version of the story below

Did Nick Saban successfully outrun the police?

To recap Scarbrough’s story the best I can as it was a little confusing, here’s what I have:

Saban, the former Alabama RB and two others were leaving a golf tournament in Birmingham.

They’re speeding at 90 miles per hour, which is 40 mph above the speed limit.

The police come out after they zoom past them.

Saban, who the police wouldn’t know is in the vehicle, orders the driver to not pull over.

The police back off and nothing happens after a high speed pursuit.

Am I understanding the sequence of events correctly? If so, then I’m going to have to throw the challenge flag on this story because I might have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.

Now, perhaps Scarbrough’s version of events is 100% accurate. Perhaps it’s mostly with some exaggeration. Maybe the police knew it was Saban and let him go. I don’t know.

Here’s two things I do know. First, Nick Saban is a very smart man. He’s probably the smartest football coach of my lifetime. Whenever he speaks, you listen. You know what he loves to talk about? Accountability and responsibility. He demands it of his staff and players. Yet, when the police attempted to pull over the vehicle he was in, Saban ordered his staff to not pull over?

Second, and this is the big one, police generally don’t just let people go after leading them on a high speed chase. By Scarbrough’s own account they were doing 40 over the limit. Forty! They weren’t allegedly doing 15. The Alabama RB claims the vehicle was going 90 in a 50, didn’t comply with the police and the officers just backed away.

Does that sound realistic to you? Do you know of a situation where a person evaded the police and the police just gave up? The cops literally have the plates. They’re going to show up to the address the car is registered at. How do I know that? I know a guy who got a DUI (long story) because cops showed up to his house after he got home and he was dumb enough to answer it.

Bo Scarbrough shares insane police story about Nick Saban not pulling over while speeding. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Do you buy this story from Bo Scarbrough? I clearly do not, but I’m open to different opinions. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.