Nick Saban Goes On Epic Rant During ‘Hey Coach’ Call-In Show, Turns The Table On ‘PeeWee’ About Texas Loss

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban seems to be handling the loss to Texas this past weekend a lot better than some Alabama fans, at least in the public eye.

During multiple appearances with the media this week, Saban has shed light on the Texas loss, including Thursday night’s ‘Hey Coach’ radio show. We usually hear some of the most sincere answers during a game week from the call-in show that occurs every Thursday during the football season.

On this week’s show, Nick Saban and the crew took a call from ‘PeeWee’ from Grand Bay, Alabama, who is a regular caller to the show, usually asking Saban the tough questions. Thursday night was different, as the Alabama head coach was the one giving ‘PeeWee’ a wonderful rant on what happened against Texas last Saturday.

"So I wanted to ask you, 'What the hell is going on?'"



– Coach Saban during epic rant on Hey Coach while taking call from Peewee #RollTide | @Alfa_Insurance pic.twitter.com/1fZeJdExRE — Crimson Tide Sports Network (@UA_CTSN) September 15, 2023

Nick Saban Shuts Down Laughable Retirement Chatter

It seems that after Alabama suffers a loss, we start to see some folks discuss a potential retirement for the Alabama head coach. This has been the case recently, with social media speculating that Saban would shut it down because he’s taking on a weekly appearance with Pat McAfee or buying a beautiful new house, not in Tuscaloosa.

Well, Nick Saban had some fun on his second appearance with Pat McAfee, telling the host that it’s laughable in regards to the timing of these ‘rumors’.

“It’s kind of laughable,” Saban said. “I would ask you, when’s the first time you heard that I was going to retire? That started about five years ago.

“I love what I’m doing. I’m focused on the challenge. I’ve always said I don’t want to ride the program down. I don’t want to do this if I can’t do it anymore, but I feel great right now. I love it. We got lots of challenges this season. I’m looking forward to it and we’re all in.”

"I think the rumors about me retiring started about five years ago and it's kind of laughable..



I love what I'm doing and I'm focused on the challenge" ~ Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YWpq7huGsN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2023

It’s fair to say that even after a loss, Saban can find a moment to have some fun at others expense. This time it was for the folks who are hoping he hangs up his whistle and walks away.

If we’ve learned anything from the past, it’s certainly don’t underestimate an Alabama team with a chip on its shoulder. But at the end of the day, it’s good to see Nick Saban a bit more relaxed in the public setting, with his team preparing for a trip to Tampa later today.