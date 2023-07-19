Nick Saban Successfully Got Out Of 50th Anniversary Trip To Italy for Two Years, But Mrs. Terry Wasn’t Allowing A Third Time

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban is a creature of habit, not wanting to travel too far from this office in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama football coach will take a vacation to his lake house in Georgia, but it takes a lot to get him on a plane for longer than a few hours.

So when some of Saban’s fiends bought him and Mrs. Terry a trip to Italy for their 50th wedding anniversary, Nick was moving around like Jason Bourne. There was no way he was making that trip, no matter how beautiful it was. This strategy worked two times for Nick, staying in good graces with his wife.

But when the third opportunity came, the Alabama head coach wasn’t getting out of this one, if he wanted to stay off the couch at home. It was time for Saban to take to the skies to a foreign country where he thought he’d go pretty much unnoticed.

“I think you all know that we went on vacation to Italy, just to clear that up, that was our 50th wedding anniversary gift to Ms. Terry from some of our friends, which I successfully got out of for two years,” Saban noted. “Failed to be able to get out of it this year. Didn’t really want to go.”

Nick Saban’s Alabama Brand Is Everywhere, Including Ferrari Plant

It’s safe to assume that the Alabama brand has gone international, including coach Nick Saban. Whether it’s walking around in Italy or visiting the Ferrari plant, the ‘Roll Tide’s’ will be heard from all over the world.

In terms of Saban receiving some trash talk, he couldn’t hide from that either, even in another country. Once he was recognized in these cities, there was either cheering or jilting from the opposing side.

“I got a few jilts from other SEC fans,” Nick Saban jokingly pointed out in May. “They didn’t post that part.”

Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during Day 3 of the 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

But one of the biggest surprises came when Saban was touring the Ferrari plant, where even the folks who did not speak english were hading out numerous ‘Roll Tide’s’ to the head coach.

“I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got ‘Roll Tided’ everywhere we went,” Nick Saban noted. “Even in the Ferrari plant, we had a tour of the Ferrari plant and these cats don’t even speak English and we’re getting Roll Tide. I guess we must have a pretty decent brand, I’m talking about the University of Alabama now, but it was an enjoyable trip and I’d recommend it to anyone.”

The Alabama head coach was certainly out of his comfort zone, did not want to make the trip and had his reservations about leaving for that long. But now, I fully expect the booster program to bring Saban overseas to raise money for future projects.