Nick Saban Reveals If He’s Ever Sent An Email In His Life

Don’t expect to ever catch Nick Saban firing off emails.

The Alabama coach is notorious for not being a huge fan of technology, and a couple years back revealed he’d never sent a text or email in his life.

Well, Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low he’s finally learned how to send incredibly short texts, but he’s “absolutely not” emailing people.

As of 2022, the seven-time national champion has kept his record of never sending an email intact.

Nick Saban admitted to me that he has finally broken down and sent a few text messages. "They're one-liners or two liners, not long. … So I'm getting there. Technology-wise, I've made huge advances." As for graduating to e-mail? "No, absolutely not!" — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 26, 2022

The fact Nick Saban refuses to send an email is awesome. The man turns 71 in October, and is clearly set in his ways.

How can you blame him? Nick Saban has won seven rings, and he’s won six of them in Tuscaloosa. When he took the Alabama job, the Crimson Tide had fallen off in a huge way.

Now, Alabama is the most dominant program in the sport. Clearly, he knows what he’s doing.

Nick Saban has never sent a text. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Plus, you think Saban, who is the greatest coach in the history of college football, has time to worry about sending emails?

There’s an army of staffers to help him with that. He needs to focus on figuring out ways to dismantle and humiliate SEC opponents. That’s all he has time for, and he doesn’t need to know how to email to do it.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban isn’t a huge fan of technology. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban finally is willing to send a text, but let’s not push the limits. Leave emailing to the young guns on his staff.