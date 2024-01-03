Netflix Is A Perfect Way To Take Your Mind Off Things, Which Nick Saban Reportedly Used After Alabama’s Loss To Michigan

Videos by OutKick

How does a legendary college head football coach try to take his mind off a heartbreaking loss? Well, Netflix was the option of choice for Nick Saban after Alabama lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl thriller on Monday night.

Following the loss to the Wolverines in overtime in the college football playoff semifinal, Nick Saban’s wife, Mrs. Terry, revealed that the pair would be indulging in a foreign film, not the second semifinal matchup.

According to USA Today, Saban’s wife was asked after the loss what the head coach was interested in doing, which supposedly involved partaking in the streaming service.

After asking her husband if he felt like watching Texas versus Washington, the Alabama head coach said it wasn’t interested in more football. Honestly, after going through that ending, I don’t blame the ‘Tide coach for wanting to sit the other game out.

The pair have been watching a foreign film, which Mrs. Terry described as ‘It’s Turkish or something’. If you’re wondering why the legendary coach would choose to watch a foreign film with subtitles, Mrs. Saban said that having to immerse yourself in understanding what’s transpiring in the film is a relaxing tool.

“It completely gets your mind off of (the defeat),’’ Mrs. Terry told USA Today of the Netflix movie.

It Might Take A Minute For Nick Saban To Get Over That Loss

Even though the normal person can come home from a hard day at work and hit the Roku button, I think Nick Saban will need a little more time than a movie can offer. This turned out to be one of the best coaching jobs Saban has done since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

As for the final play of the Rose Bowl that saw Jalen Milroe get stuffed on fourth and goal, it came down to lack of execution.

“We called three plays. One they called time-out, one we called time-out, and the last one that didn’t work,” Nick Saban said postgame. “The fact that it didn’t work made it a really bad call. You know what I mean? But we called time-out because we had a bad look. We had a good look on the first one. They must have known it. But Tommy Reese just felt like the best thing that we could do was have a quarterback run, which was kind of our 2-point play, one of our 2-point plays for this game.

“The ball was on the 3-yard line, which is just like a 2-point play, but we didn’t get it blocked so it didn’t work. We didn’t execute it very well and it didn’t work. They pressured and we thought they would pressure, but we thought we could gap them and block them and make it work, and it didn’t.”

As for what’s next with his career, Nick Saban did not give off the impression that he’s done coaching at Alabama.

If anything, I’d imagine the head coach is back in the office this week breaking down film of how to prevent that type of performance again in 2024. In the meantime, Netflix will be the source of late night relaxation.