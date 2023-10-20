Nick Saban Begs Alabama Fans For One Thing Against Tennessee

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban seems very on edge ahead of playing Tennessee, and he’s begging fans for help.

The Crimson Tide welcome the Volunteers to Tuscaloosa Saturday, and it’s a revenge game for Nick Saban’s squad after losing in Knoxville last season.

Alabama is currently a strong nine-point favorite, but you wouldn’t know it, judging from Nick Saban’s demeanor during his weekly show.

Nick Saban begs Alabama fans for help against Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Nick Saban says he needs help from Alabama fans.

I don’t know if nervous is the right word to describe his attitude, but he certainly seems to be looking for an edge. He seems to have found one:

The fans.

The seven-time national champion wants Alabama fans to show up, get insanely loud and help disrupt Tennessee’s incredibly quick offense.

“It should be a big game for everybody. Everybody is on the team, all the fans, everybody, and the fans in this game should have a huge impact on this game. You can have a huge impact with the noise you make…You create the momentum of the game as what you do as fans. Don’t worry about the players creating it. You create it for them one time. One time I’m asking you to do that,” Saban pleaded with fans as his voice oozed over with passion.

You can watch his full comments below, and make sure to send me your thoughts on if he looks nervous to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nick Saban ended “Hey Coach” with a mini rant on the impact fans can make on Saturday



“Everybody is on the team, all the fans everybody … you create the momentum … don’t worry about the player’s creating it … you create it for them … one time I’m asking you to do that” pic.twitter.com/pRKdpxIPcw — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) October 20, 2023

Saban begs Alabama fans to get loud.

What do we think? A little on edge, right? This doesn’t seem standard for Nick Saban. In fact, I’m not sure there’s ever been a time where he so openly begged fans for help.

It’s a far cry from his infamous rant about “self-absorbed” Alabama fans not caring as much as the players.

Now, Nick Saban says they’re part of the team and he desperately needs their help. It really makes you wonder if the Alabama coach is very nervous about the Tennessee game.

After all, Alabama is hardly having a great year. The Crimson Tide lost to Texas, struggled against USF and nearly let Arkansas complete a great comeback next week. It’s been the roughest year in a long time for Nick Saban and the Tide. Now, the team has a home game against a very capable Tennessee team. Saban needs help, and he’s begging Alabama fans to get it. We’ll see how it shakes out Saturday, but for now, the legendary coach definitely seems a bit nervous.