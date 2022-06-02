Nick Saban Addresses Local Alabama Media On Intruder At SEC Meetings

Nick Saban left the SEC Meetings in Destin, Florida yesterday and returned to his Alabama home. Trey Wallace detailed yesterday how a high school student was able to approach Nick during lunch Tuesday at the conference hotel.

Today, Trey followed up on the story. The High School student who approached Saban reached out to Trey via Instagram. He told Trey that his parents said that it was OK for Trey to tell OUTKICK that his Instagram name is ELITECFBTALK, and that he has 7145 followers.

Today, Nick talked to the local media about the incident, and described what happened with a smile on his face.

Alabama coach Nick Saban talks about an LSU fan offering him $5,000 to retire during the SEC spring meetings 😆 #RollTide #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/WykrBO0820 — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) June 2, 2022

WVTM is the NBC affiliate that services the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas in Alabama.