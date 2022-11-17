Ex-Washington State Football Coach Alleges School Asked Him To Get Vaccinated On The Field

Former Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a lawsuit against the university, its athletic director, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired in October 2021 for making the personal choice to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to remain unvaccinated, but his request was denied. Four other assistant coaches on staff were let go as well due to strict vaccine requirements that all state employees had to receive the jab.

Nick Rolovich went 5-6 in his two seasons at Washington State. He spent four seasons at Hawaii prior to heading up the Cougars. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

WSU Allegedly Tried To Turn Things Into A Circus

It’s no secret that Washington State tried to force the vaccine on Rolovich, and he recently alleged the university wanted him to sit on the 50-yard line and receive the vaccine in front of the entire football team.

Washington State allegedly wanted to turn Rolovich getting the jab into some sort of sideshow all while knowing he was against receiving the vaccine.

“The AD said ‘Hey, let’s put you on the 50-yard line, we’ll have the team all around you and the doctor will give you the vaccine in front of everybody,'” Rolovich said on ‘The Jason Rantz Show.’

“I said, ‘Absolutely not. I have no desire to do that.’ I wasn’t going to make it a circus.”

Rolovich is seeking to recoup lost wages over his ridiculous firing a year ago. The lawsuit also claims “wrongful withholding of wages and violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as the First and 14th Amendments.”

In August, a tort claim filed by the former coach announced that he was requesting $25 million from WSU over his firing.