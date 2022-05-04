Nick Nurse Shoots Down Lakers Rumors

As it turns out, Kendrick Perkins isn’t the only one tired of the Lakers dominating the NBA news cycle amid the playoffs.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has found himself in the crosshairs, with reports indicating that Los Angeles will take a run at Nurse to become the team’s next head coach. Nurse vehemently denied the rumors Tuesday, saying he’s focused on coaching Toronto.

“I don’t know where that stuff comes from and I’m focused on coaching this team,” Nurse said, via TSN Sports.

Even if Nurse were to actually show interest, Raptors owner Masai Ujiri seems determined not to let it happen. Ujiri was more animated than Nurse when asked about the rumors, but also shut them down.

"They can keep dreaming."



Masai Ujiri making some jabs at the Lakers' reported interest in Nick Nurse. 🤐😅 pic.twitter.com/iQSu0tOV6t — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 3, 2022

“I dream like they dream. I want Messi. I want Ronaldo. I want Kobe Bryant. So they can keep dreaming. I dream too,” Ujiri said.

Rather than entertain media speculation, Nurse and Ujiri are focused on next season, where the Raptors will look to improve upon their 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors bowed out to the 76ers in six games during the First Round of the playoffs, after finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

There were bright spots, such as the Rookie of the Year season from forward Scottie Barnes, to the continued improved play of guard Fred VanVleet and forward Pascal Siakam.

With Nurse taking his name out of the running, Los Angeles will continue to consult with Phil Jackson on backup options after the firing of Frank Vogel.

