Nick Kyrgios Vacations Post-Wimbledon With Model Costeen Hatzi

Twenty-seven-year-old Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios seems steadily on the mend after reaching his first Wimbledon final but losing to Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

To decompress from the impressive run in London, Kyrgios went off to vacation in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, with girlfriend and Instagram model Costeen Hatzi.

Hatzi shared photos of the two romancing it up by the beach last week. She was all-smiles with the bad boy of tennis, who appeared as if he was coming off a victory instead. And based on the photos, he kinda is…

Several of the snaps showcased Hatzi’s beachwear: a cheeky, white two-piece and cheetah-print bikini.

Kyrgios lost to Djokovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Along the way to his finale against Djoker, the hot-headed Australian pulled off signature antics on the court, such as arguing with hecklers and getting in verbal tiffs with the line judge.

Though Kyrgio’s off-the-court headlines can be as volatile as his on-court theatrics, Hatzi’s cameos are without a doubt a bright spot.

