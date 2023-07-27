Nick Kyrgios Unveils Strange New Pokémon-Themed Back Tattoo

Videos by OutKick

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has a fresh piece of body art and it is… well, it’s definitely a back tattoo. One that features a bunch of Pokémon characters.

Why Pokémon? Hell if I know, but it’s Nick’s back and he’ll do whatever he damn well pleases with it.

As the owner of exactly 0 tattoos, I’m not going to pretend to be an ink expert. However, while the subject matter seems like an odd choice, that looks to me like a well-executed tattoo.

Why do I think that? I’m not really sure. Probably just because it looks like the thing it’s supposed to be.

Kyrgios got this particular tattoo from LA-based tattoo artist Ganga. He posted a video of the entire process to his Instagram.

That looks painful. But one must suffer for their art… or make others suffer for their art.

Nick Kyrgios Must Really Like Pokémon

I didn’t know this but apparently, Nick Kyrgios likes Pokémon on a level that most of us can’t even comprehend.

I grew up in the thick of the Pokémon craze. Like any kid from that era, I dug the games and the cartoon.

However, not once did my childhood enjoyment of Japan’s greatest pop-cultural export that isn’t Godzilla, Mario, or ’80s metal band Loudness stray into back tattoo territory

Come to think of it, I’m not sure that I like anything enough to get a full-back tattoo of it. Nothing. You have to really like something to say, “For the rest of my life, anyone who sees me at a pool will see this.”

But apparently, Nick Kyrgios feels differently, and that’s perfectly fine. At least he told them to give him Pokémon and not some cliche tattoo like a dumb saying written (usually incorrectly) in Japanese or barbed wire around his bicep.

Congrats to Nick on the new back piece.

