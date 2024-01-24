Nick Kyrgios Admits His Tennis Career Could Be Over Amid Injury Woes, But Seems To Be At Peace About It

Videos by OutKick

We may have already seen the last of Nick Kyrgios playing tennis without even knowing it. The appointment-viewing star may be just 28-years-old, but as he continues to struggle with injuries the idea of retirement has entered his mind.

Kyrgios’ most recent match came in June 2023 at the Stuttgart Open. Prior to that, you have to go back to the Japan Open in October 2022 to see his last result. His extremely limited starts have been the result of a knee injury, which required surgery, which is very obviously causing him issues on the court.

Given the very little competitive tennis he’s played over the last year or so Kyrgios has gotten to thinking, and not solely about a comeback, but about potentially calling it quits.

“I sat down with my agent, Stuart Duguid, a couple of days ago to talk about my future. The reality is, there is a part of me that knows my time in the sport may be over. And I’m OK with that,” Kyrgios wrote in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a conversation that needed to be had. I’m at a crossroads in my career and have reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me.”

Nick Kyrgios is contemplating retirement, but won’t entirely leave the sport if that’s the decision he comes to. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This isn’t a knock on Kyrgios by any means, but if there’s anything Kyrgios can do in life better than hit a tennis ball it’s talk, and to the surprise of no one, he’s pretty damn good at it.

During his time away from competing Kyrgios has dipped his toe in the media world jumping on various podcasts while recently launching a video series of his own called ‘Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios.’

Not only is Kyrgios getting involved in those more modern media mediums, he’s been serving as a commentator for ESPN during this month’s Australian Open. From pre and post-game commentary to being in the booth during the biggest matches of the tournament and even interviewing players on the court following matches, he’s been seen doing it all.

“We miss Nick! Show him some love!” 💙 Novak Djokovic was interviewed on-court by his good friend Nick Kyrgios after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals 🤝🎤#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/oqZNez39ji — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 23, 2024

He’s not just getting ovations because the tournament happens to be taking place in his home country, either, he’s one of the great entertainers in sport and brings an elite perspective to the commentary world.

Kyrgios seems to be enjoying it, too.

“It’s why my manager brought it up. He said, “This could be you from now on if you want it to be.” I could travel the world making really good money commentating on the sport, doing things like I am now with my talk show interviewing guys like Gordon Ramsay and Mike Tyson,” Kyrgios wrote.

“That’s a life people wish they had. Even the players on the circuit would love to be doing what I am doing now, but they have a different way of thinking. They don’t have the global reach that I do. Otherwise, they would be doing it too. Their entire world revolves around playing tennis, and that’s never been me.”

While most tennis fans want to see Kyrgios give it another go on the court, at least it sounds like he has no plans to walk away entirely.

As for when a retirement decision could come from the Aussie, it sounds like it could be a while given that his competitive fire has yet to be entirely extinguished.

“I know I can be one of the best in the world and win major tournaments – if my body lets me. The fire still burns, but it’s not my everything,” he wrote.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com